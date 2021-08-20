Friday, August 20, 2021
     
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC state services prelims 2020 final answer keys released, how to check

The MPPSC prelims exam was conducted on July 25. Download  answer key at mppsc.nic.in 

New Delhi Published on: August 20, 2021 18:43 IST
MPPSC state services prelims 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the state service, forest service exam prelims answer key. The candidates can check and download the answer key on the official website- mppsc.nic.in

The MPPSC prelims exam was conducted on July 25. 

MPPSC state services prelims 2020 answer key: How to check 

  1. Visit the official website of MPPSC- mppsc.nic.in 
  2. Click on State Service Prelims Answer Key Link 
  3. Final Answer Key will appear on the screen 
  4. Download the answer key, take a print out for further reference. 

Candidates can now raise objections on the prelims answer key, following which, the final answer key and result will be declared. The candidates qualified in prelims will now appear for the main exam scheduled from November 23 to 28.  For more details on recruitment exam, candidates can visit the website- mppsc.nic.in.   

