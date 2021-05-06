DSSSB postpones exams for various posts, check details

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL The tier 1 exam was scheduled to be held from May 12 to 27

DSSSB May exam 2021: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board has postponed exams scheduled to be held in May. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 12 to 27. As per the official notice, the exam of postcodes 37/20, 6/20, 3/20, 7/20, and 40/20 have been postponed till further notice.

The tier 1 exam was scheduled to be held for assistant grade post in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, Ahlmad in Labour Department, Stenographer (English) in Delhi Transport Corporation, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board, and Stenographer (Hindi) in Delhi Transport Corporation.

The exam schedule for the posts under the advertisement number 2/20 and 4/20 has also been released. The computer-based test is scheduled to be held on June 8, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

For details on exam, application process, please visit the official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in.