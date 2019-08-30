CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: Graduates and 12th pass can apply for various posts. Click here for details

The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, New Delhi, is inviting applications for the recruitment of Group C Posts which includes Auditor, Accountant and Clerk in Indian Audit and Accounts Department. The recruitment drive has bee opened against Sports Quota. Applications are invited from the Sportspersons of Cricket, Football, Hockey, Badminton, and Table Tennis.

Aspirants those who are looking for a wonderful opportunity to work across the nation can apply for the CAG Sports Quota post in the prescribed format on or before 28 September 2019 i.e within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Candidates can check the official notification at the official website of CAG Delhi -- cag.gov.in. Here are some more details about the vacancies:

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Name and Number of the posts:

For Clerk: Male – 120 Posts

Female – 14 Posts

For Auditor/Accountant: Male – 43 Posts

Female – 5 Posts

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Educational Qualification:

To apply for the Auditor/Accountant post, the candidate should have a Graduation degree.

To apply for Clerk post, Candidate should have passed at least Class 12th.

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Sports qualification:

1. Sportspersons who have represented a State or Country in a National or International level.

2. Sportspersons who have represented in All India Inter-University Tournaments.

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019 | Age Limit:

Candidates within the age group of 18 to 27 Years can apply for the post. For more details candidates can visit the official notification published by the board. The direct link through the official notification is given below.

Direct link to CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019 for Group C