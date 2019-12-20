Image Source : SLPRBASSAM.IN Assam Police Recruitment 2020, Vacancies for Constable Posts, Apply Online

The Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) has announced the details through a recruitment notification for the post of Constable. These vacancies are for armed and unarmed branch of Assam Police. Candidates will be able to apply online for the post from December 23, 2019.

The Application Link will be activated on 23 December 2019 only till January 6, 2019. But a few terms and conditions are there which a candidate should follow before applying for the post. These are given below:

Important Dates for Applying :

Starting Date of Online Application – 23 December 2019

Last Date for Submitting Online Application – 06 January 2020

Number of Posts :

Constable - 6662 Posts (Total)

Armed Branch - 3419 Posts

Unarmed Branch of District Executive Force (DEF) - 1917 Posts

Eligibility Criteria :

HSLC Exam Passed or HSSLC Passed

Age Limit :

18 to 25 Years

How to Apply :

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in) from 23 December 2019 to 06 January 2020.

Earlier, an advertisement for 5494 Constable Posts in Assam Police was published on 26 April 2018 in the leading newspaper in Assam. Now, the Government of Assam has given approval for another 1168 posts of Constable in Assam Police. As such, the total number of vacancies for Constable Recruitment is 6662 now.

