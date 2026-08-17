Jharkhand student protest enters 24th day: 10 latest updates as government invites agitators for fresh talks

Ranchi:

The student protest in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations has entered its 24th consecutive day. The state government set to hold another round of talks with the agitators on Monday. The students have agreed to attend the meeting along with their legal advisor, but have made it clear that their key demands remain unchanged.

The agitation, being led by the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, is centred on alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). The latest round of talks comes after six previous meetings failed to resolve the issue.

Jharkhand student protest: 10 latest updates

Fresh round of talks today: The Jharkhand government has invited protesting students for another round of talks on August 17 at 2 pm. The meeting will be held at the State Guest House. Protest enters 24th day: The student agitation at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi has entered its 24th consecutive day. Students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Students agree to talks: The JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch has accepted the government's invitation for fresh discussions. Student leaders said they want to resolve the matter through dialogue but remain firm on their demands. Legal advisor to join meeting: The government has allowed students to participate in the discussions along with their legal advisor. The proposal came after the Sub-Divisional Officer and ADM, Law and Order, held a meeting with the protesting students at the stadium. Two key demands remain: Student leaders said their two main demands are a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination. Six rounds of talks held earlier: The latest discussions will be the seventh round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the agitating students. However, the previous round held on August 9 failed to produce a breakthrough. Student leader warns of continued protest: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato said there was “hope and faith” ahead of the latest talks but warned that the movement would continue if the government failed to meet the students' expectations. He said the aim was to push for reforms that would ensure a fair education and examination system for future generations. August 20 protest plans remain: Mahato said the proposed protests on August 20, including a gherao of the Chief Minister's residence and the Vidhan Sabha, would go ahead as scheduled if the fresh talks fail to produce a satisfactory outcome. He said students had lost patience but still hoped the government would make the discussions successful. JSSC-CGL cancellation remains a major issue: Mahato recalled that the Jharkhand CGL examination was cancelled under his leadership on January 29, 2024, following allegations of malpractice. He alleged that the examination was held again but similar irregularities occurred, arguing that repeated cancellations and inquiries have not delivered justice to students. Mahato speaks about health: Speaking about his health, Mahato said his blood pressure had remained low the previous day despite medication and that he experienced a heavy feeling in his head. He said his condition felt somewhat better after getting some sleep. Meanwhile, student leaders have stressed that the ongoing movement should result in systemic reforms, rather than simply another cancellation or inquiry.

What happens next?

The focus now shifts to the fresh meeting between the Jharkhand government and the student representatives on August 17. With the protesters agreeing to talks but maintaining their demands for a CBI probe and cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination, the outcome of Monday's meeting could determine whether the prolonged agitation moves towards a resolution or continues. If the discussions fail to satisfy the students, the planned August 20 protests, including the proposed gherao of the Chief Minister's residence and Vidhan Sabha, could go ahead.

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