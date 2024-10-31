Thursday, October 31, 2024
     
  5. Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in multiple firecracker shops in Bokaro | VIDEO

Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in multiple firecracker shops in Bokaro | VIDEO

Jharkhand: As soon as the information was received, several fire tenders rushed to the spot and were engaged in the firefighting operation to douse off the fire.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bokaro Updated on: October 31, 2024 20:33 IST
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in multiple firecracker shops in Bokaro.

Jharkhand: The fire broke out in multiple firecracker shops in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand today (October 31). Visuals from the spot show that a huge area is engulfed in the fire as a ring of smoke erupts from the area.

Several shops selling firecrackers were gutted in a blaze in Bokaro on Thursday evening, police said. However, no casualty has been reported so far, a police officer said. The incident took place near Garga Bridge in Bokaro Steel City police station area. Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan said around 13-14 makeshift shops selling firecrackers have been gutted.

He said that the district administration had given permission to these shopkeepers to set up firecracker shops temporarily. Ranjan said that the fire has been doused and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind it.

The shopkeepers claimed that they faced a huge loss due to the incident. They demanded compensation from the administration against their losses. Bokaro's BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan reached the spot after the incident and said that had the district administration and fire brigade been active, such an incident would not have happened.

