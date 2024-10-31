Diwali 2024: Delhi Police on strict vigil against use of firecrackers as air quality deteriorates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police will keep a strict vigil against use of firecrackers in the city.

Delhi air pollution: As the air quality deteriorated in the national capityal during Diwali celebrations, Delhi Police said it will keep a strict vigil against the use of firecrackers in the city and has been on high alert following intelligence inputs. A total of 377 teams of Delhi Police and government officials have been deployed on ground to ensure blanket ban on sale and purchase of fire crackers in the city on Diwali.

"Legal actions will be taken against those caught bursting crackers during the festival," a senior police officer told PTI.

Police will also be deployed in civil dress seeing that the ban on crackers is followed. On October 14, the Delhi government imposed a ban on production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers across the city, effective till January 1.

Meanwhile, the city has also been on a high alert since October 20 when a blast ripped through a wall of CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area.

The blast hurt no one but damaged hoardings of nearby shops and window panes of parked vehicles.

Police will be deployed in markets which see considerable rush on Diwali such as Chandni Chowk, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Greater Kailash, Azadpur and Ghazipur.

"Security arrangements have been made especially in markets, malls, vital installations and crowded places.

Police visibility has been enhanced through intensified patrolling and deployments of extra pickets. All staff are on high alert to thwart any untoward incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said.