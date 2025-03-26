Jharkhand: Clash breaks out between two groups during Ram Navami procession in Hazaribagh As per authorities, one group was playing some songs during the procession, which was objected to by the second group, resulting in a scuffle and stone pelting.

A minor scuffle and mild stone pelting broke out between two groups during the Mangla Julus procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Notably, the customary procession is held as part of Ram Navami celebrations. As per details, the incident took place at the Jhanda Chowk on Tuesday (March 25).

According to police reports, the clash erupted when one group played certain songs during the procession, which the other group objected to. This disagreement quickly escalated into a scuffle, which also led to stone pelting.

Deployment of forces at spot

However, due to the prompt intervention of security forces deployed at the spot, the situation was quickly brought under control, police said. According to Nancy Sahay, Deputy Commissioner, Hazaribagh, the situation is peaceful and under control as of now. "One group was playing some songs during the procession, which was objected to by the second group, resulting in a scuffle and stone pelting. However, it did not escalate as the forces deployed there took control of the situation. As of now, the situation is peaceful and under control," Sahay said. Meanwhile, adequate forces have been deployed on the spot.

Earlier on February 26, a scuffle broke out in Hazaribagh's Ichak area over the use of a sound system. The situation escalated into stone pelting, but authorities quickly stepped in. Union Minister and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, condemned the incident of violence in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, calling it "painful" and urging the government to take strict action against those responsible.

(With ANI inputs)

