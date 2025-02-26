Jharkhand: Violent clash between two groups in Hazaribagh over Shivratri decorations A violent clash erupted in Hazaribagh's Dumroun village over Shivratri decorations, leading to stone-pelting, arson, and multiple injuries. Several vehicles and a shop were torched, prompting heavy police deployment to restore order. Authorities remain on high alert as tensions simmer.

A violent clash broke out between two groups in Dumroun village, Ichak block, Hazaribagh, on Wednesday morning over the installation of flags and loudspeakers for Mahashivratri celebrations. The altercation soon escalated into stone-pelting, resulting in multiple injuries.

Vehicles and shops set on fire

In the chaos, three motorcycles and a Baleno car were set on fire, while another motorcycle and an autorickshaw were vandalized. Additionally, a shop was also torched by miscreants. Several individuals sustained injuries and were rushed to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Heavy police deployment at the scene

Following the violence, a large contingent of police forces was deployed to bring the situation under control. The district administration has stationed personnel from three police stations at the scene, with senior officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), overseeing the situation.

Tensions escalate over flag installation

According to reports, the violence erupted when an argument broke out regarding the installation of a religious flag and loudspeakers at Hindustan Chowk. What started as a minor dispute quickly escalated into a full-fledged communal clash, leading to heavy stone-pelting and arson.

Authorities maintain silence, situation under control

Although the situation remains tense, police officials have managed to restore order. However, senior administrative officers have so far refrained from making any official statements regarding the incident. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent further escalation.

