Two terrorist associates arrested with arms and ammunition in J-K's Budgam The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorist activities in the region and maintain peace and stability in Kashmir.

Budgam:

Two terrorist associates were arrested with arms and ammunition in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, days after the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22. Terrorist associates were held during a naka checking operation at Buchpora town on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Security forces recovered a pistol, a grenade, and 15 live rounds from their possession.

Terror hideout was busted in J-K's Poonch

A major tragedy was averted on Sunday night when security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and two wireless sets, officials said on Monday. The operation was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Special Operations Group (SOG) late last night in Hari Marote village in Surankot sector of Poonch district.

Officials confirmed that all five ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing between 0.5 kg and 5 kg, were safely destroyed in a controlled explosion by security forces. The IEDs were discovered and were believed to be part of a plot to carry out attacks in the border area. Two of the devices were hidden in steel buckets, while the remaining three were packed in tiffin boxes.

In addition, the officials said two wireless sets, five packets containing urea, one five litre gas cylinder, one binocular, three woolen caps, three blankets and some trousers and utensils were recovered from the hideout.

The terrorist hideout was uncovered days after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

