Terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, five IEDs recovered days after Pahalgam attack The incriminating material were recovered during the a joint search operation conducted by the security forces, including the army, police, and Special Operations Group (SOG).

Poonch:

A major tragedy was averted on Sunday night when security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, recovering Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and two wireless sets, officials said on Monday.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Special Operations Group (SOG) late last night in Hari Marote village in Surankot sector of Poonch district.

What was recovered during the search operation?

Officials confirmed that all five ready-to-use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), weighing between 0.5 kg and 5 kg, were safely destroyed in a controlled explosion by security forces. The IEDs were discovere were believed to be part of a plot to carry out attacks in the border area. Two of the devices were hidden in steel buckets, while the remaining three were packed in tiffin boxes.

In addition, the officials said two wireless sets, five packets containing urea, one five litre gas cylinder, one binocular, three woolen caps, three blankets and some trousers and utensils were recovered from the hideout. (Image Source : INDIA TV)Wireless sets and some clothes were recovered from

The terrorist hideout was uncovered days after the devastating Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In response, security forces intensified search operations to hunt down those responsible, with overall security measures significantly heightened in the region.

Pakistan violates ceasefire for 11th consecutive day

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the eleventh night in a row on Sunday by launching unprovoked small arms firing, targeting several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported from across the border in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. Notably, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire continuously since the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Indian Army troops responded appropriately and with precision, retaliating in a measured and proportionate manner to the Pakistani aggression. Despite the provocation, the Indian forces maintained control and ensured the safety of forward posts and the civilian population in the affected areas.

Also Read: Pakistan violates ceasefire for 11th consecutive day, Indian Army gives befitting response

Also Read: Man picked by security forces found dead in Kashmir stream, J-K leaders demand probe