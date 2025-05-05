Pakistan violates ceasefire for 11th consecutive day, Indian Army gives befitting response Indian Army troops responded appropriately and with precision, retaliating in a measured and proportionate manner to the Pakistani aggression. Notably, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire continuously since the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Srinagar:

Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the eleventh night in a row on Sunday by launching unprovoked small arms firing, targeting several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported from across the border in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. Notably, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire continuously since the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22.

Indian Army troops responded appropriately and with precision, retaliating in a measured and proportionate manner to the Pakistani aggression. Despite the provocation, the Indian forces maintained control and ensured the safety of forward posts and the civilian population in the affected areas.

Pakistan targets Indian forward posts along LoC

As per the information, Pakistan opened intermittent fire from 35 of its border posts across eight sectors starting late last night and continuing into the early hours on Monday. The Pakistani troops also opened fire in civilian areas near streams and settlements adjoining the LoC. As per reports, Pakistan has significantly increased its troop deployment across six key regions, raising the security alert in locations such as Kotli, Mirpur, Mangla Forward, Khuretta, Rawalakot, Bhattal, Hajira, Muzaffarabad, Aliabad, Chakothi, Abbottabad, Bagh, and Balakot. These areas have witnessed heightened military activity in recent hours, signalling possible preparations for further provocation.

Additionally, Pakistan has employed "military deception techniques" in an apparent attempt to mislead Indian surveillance and satellite imaging. Sources reveal that Pakistan has strategically placed mock models of tanks, artillery, and air defence guns at various locations to create the illusion of a greater military presence. These dummy installations are designed to confuse Indian radars and satellites into misreading the real-time battlefield scenario.

India-Pakistan trade tensions escalate after Pahalgam attack

Pakistan has banned Indian-flagged ships from entering its ports with immediate effect after New Delhi imposed fresh punitive measures, including a ban on the import of goods and entry of Pakistani vessels into its ports, against Islamabad amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier on Saturday, India imposed a ban on the import of goods coming from or transiting through Pakistan and also the entry of Pakistani ships into its ports even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is committed to taking "firm and decisive" action against terrorists and their backers.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area.

ALSO READ: Terrorism will stay so long as Islam is there: Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin on Pahalgam attack