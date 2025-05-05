Terrorism will stay so long as Islam is there: Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin on Pahalgam attack Some survivors and eyewitnesses of the Pahalgam attack have alleged that the attackers demanded people recite the Islamic verse, "Kalma," and those who couldn't were shot.

New Delhi:

In a bold expression, much like her books, exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin has said that “terrorism will stay so long as Islam is there”. The ‘Lajja’ writer made this comment while drawing parallels between the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives and the 2016 terrorist strike in Dhaka.

Speaking at a session at the Delhi Literature Festival, the Lajja writer also said, “Islam has not evolved in 1,400 years”. "Until it does, it will continue to breed terrorists. In the 2016 Dhaka attack, Muslims were slaughtered because they could not recite the Kalma. This is what happens when faith is allowed to overrule reason and humanity," Nasrin said.

Mostly tourists comprised the 26 people who were gunned down by terrorists near south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. On July 1, 2016, a group of terrorists opened fire at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, killing 29 people.

There should be no madrasas: Nasrin

Some survivors and eyewitnesses of the Pahalgam attack have alleged that the attackers demanded people recite the Islamic verse, "Kalma," and those who couldn't were shot.

"Terrorism will stay as long as Islam is there," Nasrin said. "In Europe, churches have turned into museums, but Muslims are busy building mosques everywhere. There are thousands, and they still want more. What they produce are jihadists. There should be no madrasas. Children must read all books, not just one," the 62-year-old writer added.

Nasrin, who has been living in exile since 1994 in countries such as Sweden, the US, and India following blasphemy accusations, spoke about her experience abroad. "I am a permanent resident of the United States and have lived there for 10 years, but I always felt like an outsider. It was only when I came to Kolkata that I felt at home. Even after being thrown out of West Bengal, I found another home in Delhi. This country has given me a sense of belonging that my own country could not," she shared.

"I love India. It feels like home," she added.

Taslima Nasrin on UCC

Commenting on the condition of women in her home country, Nasrin expressed concern, saying women in Bangladesh are "devoid of all basic rights," and advocated for a uniform civil code (UCC).

"Every civilised country must have a UCC. India too. I support it. Islamic patriarchs want Quranic rights. Rights must never be religious. If women's security is compromised in the name of culture, religion or tradition, then we must question that culture. A society that cannot protect half of its population is a failed society," she said.