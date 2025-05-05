Man picked by security forces found dead in Kashmir stream, J-K leaders demand probe into alleged 'foul play' Police claimed that the man had 'confessed' to being an overground worker (OGW) for terrorists. He tried to escape while leading security forces to a hideout in a forest area.

The body of a 22-year-old man from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam was recovered from a stream amid allegations that the deceased was picked up by security forces for questioning in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, officials said. Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray' body was fished out from the Adbal stream in the Aharbal area of the district on Sunday morning by villagers.

While police have claimed that the man jumped into a stream in an attempt to escape, his family has alleged that he died in custody, raising concerns of a possible custodial death.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials said.

A drone video that emerged shortly after the recovery of Magray's body captured a youth jumping into the fast-moving Adbal stream and being swept away.

According to police, Magray had admitted to being an overground worker (OGW) for militants and was guiding security personnel to a suspected hideout in a forested region when he attempted to flee.

J-K leaders demand probe into alleged 'foul play'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference Lok Sabha member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Ittoo said there were serious allegations of 'foul play' in the death of Magray.

Sakina Ittoo has called for a judicial probe, claiming there was nothing against the deceased in police records. "There should be a judicial probe (into Magray’s death) so that the truth comes out," she said.

"The Pahalgam attack was very sad and unfortunate. We all are aggrieved by it. However, an atmosphere of fear has been created. I request the lieutenant governor (Manoj SInha) that instructions be given to the home department to ensure that innocent people are not harassed and harmed," Ittoo added.

In a press release, National Conference MP Mehdi said he was deeply worried by the recovery of Magray's body. "According to credible reports, Magray was picked up by security forces days ago, and today he was returned to his family lifeless.

"Kashmiris cannot be treated as collateral damage in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. Arbitrary detention, custodial killings and torture are violations of every democratic and legal principle," Mehdi said.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar also said that the family's demand for a swift and independent investigation into Magray's death and full accountability for all those involved must be upheld. "We cannot allow a culture of impunity to destroy what little trust remains," he added.

In a post on X, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam, raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now his body has surfaced mysteriously in the river."

The former chief minister also said the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people on April 22, appeared to be a 'calculated attempt' to derail the 'fragile' peace and disrupt tourism in Kashmir, and undermine communal harmony across the country.

"If a single act of violence can shake the entire system, triggering arbitrary arrests, home demolitions and the targeting of innocent civilians, the perpetrators have already achieved their objective," she claimed.

Calling for an impartial probe into Magray's death, Mufti said, "Allegations of misconduct -- be it the Bandipora encounter or this latest incident in Kulgam -- are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough impartial investigation."

(With PTI inputs)

