Pakistan continues unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army retaliates Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir continuously since April 23 after the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement in Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to unprovoked firing at Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir for the 9th consecutive night on Saturday, the Indian Army said.

Firing was reported in Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

"During the night of 02-03 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small‑arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately," an official statement said.

The exchange of fire follows rising tensions and a series of retaliatory actions between India and Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which left 26 civilians dead.

Since the night of April 24, just hours after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistani forces have engaged in unprovoked firing at several locations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Tuesday, the firing expanded to the Pargwal sector along the International Border in Jammu district.

That same day, the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of both countries held a hotline conversation. According to sources familiar with the talks, India warned the Pakistani military against continuing its unprovoked firing.

Civilians living near the Line of Control and the International Border have begun clearing individual bunkers to make them usable in case the situation escalates to shelling. Harvesting has already concluded in the R S Pura and Arnia sectors, but continues in the districts of Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India took several punitive steps against Pakistan. These included suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari land border crossing, and downgrading diplomatic relations due to alleged cross-border involvement in the attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft and halted all trade with India, including indirect trade via third countries. Islamabad also rejected the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that any attempt to block water flow would be treated as an “act of war”.

