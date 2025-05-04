Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC again, Indian Army retaliates swiftly The incident marks a fresh breach of the ceasefire agreement and adds to ongoing tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Srinagar:

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan Army during the intervening night of May 3 and 4, initiated a small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) again violating the ceasefire. The firing took place across several sectors opposite Jammu and Kashmir. The affected areas included Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

The Indian Army responded swiftly and proportionately to the ceasefire violations, maintaining operational control along the border. The incident marks a fresh breach of the ceasefire agreement and adds to ongoing tensions between the two nations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, most of whom were tourists.

Reportedly, as per intelligence inputs, the Pakistani military has restructured its activities into five major operational clusters across Manshera, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bahawalpur, and Muridke.

Within these clusters, key locations such as Balakot, Garhi Habibullah, and Batrasi in Manshera; Chela Bandi, Sawai Nala, Muskara Aqsa, and Abdullah Bin Masuud in Muzaffarabad; and areas like Gulpur, Sensa, Barali, and Dungi in Kotli have been identified as active nodes. Notably, Muridke hosts the “Alpha 3” control room — a strategic hub used to coordinate terror operations and train militants for infiltration into Kashmir. Additional locations like Kali Ghati and Hajira have also been flagged for their involvement.

It is also reported that the Pakistani Army and its intelligence agency, ISI, are pressuring civilians to shelter terrorists near military outposts. Presently, several sites such as Batrasi, Dudhnial, Shinkiari, Chela Bandi, and Abdul Bin Masuud are believed to be used as hideouts. Other names surfacing in intelligence briefings include Manastya, Match Factory, Mangal, Uma Bin Khitab, and Khewadi Bhoi, suggesting a widespread network of terror support across the region.

Approximately 32 Pakistani troops' posts were activated during the night, and firing was reportedly aimed at Indian ambush areas, indicating an attempt to assist terrorist infiltration.

The Indian Army believes the sudden escalation may stem from Pakistan’s fear of an imminent cross-border or surgical strike, as tensions mount along both the Kashmir and Jammu stretches of the LoC.

Three Key Terror Camps in PoJK Under Surveillance

Indian intelligence agencies have identified three major terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) currently under close observation. These camps — located in Kota Halan North, Tashrazi in Kota Bazaar, and Halan North — are being used by various terrorist groups including Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The first and most active is the Kota Halan North camp, which serves as a launching pad for Hizbul Mujahideen. It reportedly houses 15–20 terrorists under the command of Saifullah Khalid Batur.

The second camp, Tashrazi Camp in Kota Bazaar, is operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and currently led by Azmatullah Khan. This pad accommodates around 12–15 terrorists from multiple terror outfits.

The third launch pad in Halan North is affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed. Although it is currently less active, with only four operatives maintaining it, the site remains a concern due to its past activity and potential for reactivation.

In addition to these camps, a significant number of terrorists have been moved from the Mujahid Camp in Muzaffarabad to various forward positions along the Line of Control.

The forward deployment indicates a likely increase in infiltration attempts along multiple LoC sectors, prompting heightened alertness and monitoring by Indian security forces.