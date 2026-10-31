Kharge calls for Gyanesh Kumar's removal at mock parliament, says citizens' voting rights under serious threat

New Delhi:

The I.N.D.I.A bloc on Saturday held a mock public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presided over the proceedings, which were organised as part of the Opposition's campaign against the Election Commission. The programme, initially scheduled for Friday, was postponed by a day after rain disrupted plans in the national capital. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced the change, saying the decision was taken unanimously to ensure that senior leaders did not face inconvenience due to the weather. The proceedings were subsequently held at Kharge's residence, bringing together INDIA bloc leaders for the symbolic exercise against the CEC.

At the programme, Kharge launched a sharp attack on Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of functioning under the direct instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Kharge alleged that the Election Commission was no longer functioning independently and said the Opposition's initiative was aimed at protecting the credibility of a key constitutional institution. Opening the proceedings, Kharge claimed that 193 Opposition MPs had submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking the CEC's removal around seven months ago. However, he alleged that their notices were rejected without being taken into consideration.

"CEC Gyanesh Kumar is running the Commission under the direct instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Seven months ago, 193 opposition MPs moved a motion in both Houses of Parliament to remove the CEC. However, our notices were rejected, and no cognisance was taken of them. Therefore, the motion we have brought forward today is aimed at safeguarding the dignity of a constitutional institution," he said.

We have no personal grudge against CEC: Kharge

Clarifying the Opposition's position, Kharge said its campaign was not driven by personal hostility towards the Chief Election Commissioner. He maintained that the I.N.D.I.A bloc wanted the poll body to function independently and uphold the constitutional principles governing elections. "We hold no personal grudge against the CEC. Our intention is for the Election Commission to function impartially, in line with the spirit of the Constitution, so that the common man’s trust in it remains intact. We must ensure that the voting rights of vulnerable sections, women, and the youth are not surreptitiously deleted from a computer by someone sitting in Delhi," the Congress chief said.

Kharge also raised concerns over alleged deletions from electoral rolls, particularly those that could affect vulnerable sections of society. He argued that voters must be able to exercise their democratic rights without interference and that the Election Commission must retain public confidence.

Kharge targets BJP government over 'vote theft' allegations

The Congress president also launched a broader attack on the BJP-led government, alleging that attempts to retain political power since 2014 had involved several controversial political and investigative developments. "Since 2014, every possible conspiracy has been hatched to seize and retain power. They have stolen MPs, broken up political parties, toppled governments, and used electoral bonds, the ED, and the CBI, and now they are stealing votes," he alleged.

He further linked the Opposition's allegations against the Election Commission to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. According to Kharge, the legislation has given the Election Commissioners excessive protection and weakened the accountability of the institution. He also alleged that its passage in December 2023, after the suspension of 145 Opposition MPs, raised serious questions about the legislative process. "We have hundreds of examples of such vote theft. Gyanesh Kumar is able to facilitate this theft due to the 2023 Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act. This bill was passed in December 2023 after suspending 145 opposition MPs. It is shameful and a disgrace. This law grants the Election Commissioners a lifelong protective shield—a level of protection not even afforded to the President or the Chief Justice of India...," he alleged.

Meira Kumar says voter is the 'soul of democracy'

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, who presided over the programme, underlined the importance of protecting voting rights and maintaining the credibility of India's electoral system. She said India's democratic framework serves as an example for several countries and stressed that every eligible citizen must have the opportunity to participate in elections. According to her, even a single voter being denied the right to vote undermines the fundamental spirit of democracy.

"...It has been decided that the INDIA bloc will convene a meeting to bring forward an impeachment motion to remove Gyanesh Kumar from his position. This impeachment motion will be moved in the Rajya Sabha by the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, who will subsequently deliver a statement...Ours is the largest democracy in the world. Nations across the globe, in Asia, Africa, and South America, look up to us and follow our model of democracy. Our democracy is driven by the power of elections, and at the heart of this electoral power lies the soul of the voter. The voter is the focal point of the entire electoral process. If even a single voter is denied the right to cast their vote, it strikes a blow to the very soul of our democracy. Preventing someone from voting inflicts harm upon our democracy," she added.

Meira Kumar also indicated that the INDIA bloc would convene a meeting to take forward its proposed parliamentary motion seeking Gyanesh Kumar's removal. Kharge, in his capacity as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, is expected to move the motion in the Upper House.

Rahul Gandhi calls for 'Chalo Dilli' march ahead of November 1 rally

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi appealed to people to join the INDIA bloc's proposed march in Delhi on November 1, ahead of its rally at Ramlila Maidan.

Gandhi announced that the march would begin at 12 noon from the Minto Road junction near Connaught Place, proceed towards Ajmeri Gate and culminate at Ramlila Maidan. He invited political parties, civil society representatives and members of the public to participate in the mobilisation. However, the proposed march has raised a question over police clearance. Delhi Police sources said no application had been submitted seeking permission for a procession from Connaught Place. The police have, however, granted permission for the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan.

(With inputs from ANI)

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