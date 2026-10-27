Ali Mohammad Sagar, Altaf Ahmad Wani among 4 ministers sworn into Jammu and Kashmir cabinet

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday expanded his cabinet, with four ministers being sworn in as ministers. The oath of the office was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Lok Bhavan in Srinagar.

The ceremony was attended by Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, former CM Farooq Abdullah, and leaders of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The four leaders who were sworn in as ministers were Ali Mohammad Sagar, Altaf Ahmad Wani alias Altaf Kaloo, Mir Saifullah and Shamima Firdous. All of them are from Kashmir Valley.

Sagar is a former minister and a seven-time MLA. He was first elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from the Batamaloo seat in 1983, which he managed to retain in 1987. For the 1996 election, he shifted to Khanyar and won the seat. He won this seat again in the 2024 elections, defeating former deputy Mayor of Srinagar Sheikh Imran, who contested the polls as an independent candidate by a margin of 9912 votes.

Sagar, who is currently the general secretary of the National Conference (NC), has never lost an election.

Mir, meanwhile, represents the Trehgam seat. He was first elected to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from Kupwara in 1996. He retained his seat in 2002, 2008 and 2014 assembly elections. In the 2024 polls, he contested from Trehgam, defeating People's Conference Bashir Ahmad Dar by nearly 4,000 votes.

Wani, on the other hand, represents the Pahalgam constituency. He has been a two-time MLA from Pahalgam, and has been elected from this seat in 2014 and 2024. In the 2024 elections, he defeated Apni Party leader Rafi Ahmed Mir by more than 13,000 votes.

Coming to Firdous, she is an advocate-turned-politician and is NC's state women's wing president. She represents the Habba Kadal constituency in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The Jammu and Kashmir government can have nine ministers. The Congress, which is an ally of the government, has distanced itself from the cabinet and stuck to its stand of not joining the council of ministers until the statehood is restored.

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