Rift in Omar Abdullah's NC after Cabinet reshuffle? Voices of dissent rise, BJP claims 16 MLAs unhappy

Srinagar:

The National Conference (NC), led by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is facing growing internal dissent following its first major cabinet reshuffle. Several senior party leaders are reportedly unhappy with the distribution of ministerial positions, triggering fresh questions over the unity of the ruling party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that as many as 16 NC MLAs are dissatisfied and predicted that the Omar Abdullah-led government could soon face a political crisis.

The discontent has become increasingly visible, with senior NC leader and six-time MLA Mubarak Gul openly expressing his displeasure over the developments. Although he was reportedly offered the post of party general secretary, the offer has failed to address his grievances. Meanwhile, his supporters have staged protests against the National Conference government, demanding that Gul resign from the party.

Mubarak Gul's supporters raise voice against party leadership

Mubarak Gul has so far refrained from making any on-camera statement on the controversy. However, his son, Yunus Gul, has openly questioned the party's decision and expressed dissatisfaction on behalf of the constituency's workers. Clarifying that he was speaking in his capacity as the National Conference block secretary for Eidgah and not as Mubarak Gul's son, Yunus said party workers were angry over the treatment meted out to his father.

He pointed out that Mubarak Gul is currently the most senior member of the Legislative Assembly, with 32 to 35 years of legislative experience. He also referred to the experience of other senior leaders, saying Sagar has 32 years and Rather has 29 years of legislative experience. "We are not against anyone, but this is our right, a right that has not been given to us. This is not just Mubarak Gul Sahib's right. It is the right of the Eidgah constituency," Yunus said.

11 NC MLAs skip oath-taking ceremony of four ministers

Mubarak Gul is not the only senior leader reportedly unhappy with the party's decisions. Several other prominent National Conference leaders, including Abdul Majeed Larmi, Nazir Gurezi, Hilal Akbar Lone and Arjun Singh Raju, are also said to be dissatisfied.

However, none of these leaders has publicly commented on the matter so far. Attempts to contact Mubarak Gul and Hilal Akbar Lone also failed to elicit any response, as both declined to speak to the media.

The scale of the reported discontent was also reflected in the absence of 11 MLAs from the swearing-in ceremony of four ministers held on October 27. Their absence has added to speculation about growing differences within the ruling party following the cabinet reshuffle.

BJP claims 16 NC leaders are unhappy

The BJP has seized on the developments to target the National Conference leadership, alleging that the cabinet expansion has exposed serious divisions within the ruling party. Senior BJP leader and spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the manner in which the National Conference expanded its cabinet had brought its internal differences into the public domain. He claimed that several MLAs were unhappy, while some prominent leaders had become deeply disappointed with the party's decisions.

Thakur also alleged that the National Conference had long followed a political arrangement centred around the Abdullah family, particularly Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah. According to him, access to ministerial positions largely depended on the influence of the family, a system he described as the "kitchen cabinet". He further warned that the current differences could widen in the coming days, with more legislators potentially expressing their dissatisfaction.

The BJP spokesperson claimed that at least 16 leaders were prepared to leave the party and predicted that the Omar Abdullah-led government could eventually collapse. These claims, however, have not been independently established, and the National Conference has not confirmed any such mass exit.

NC MLA Altaf Kaloo denies internal rift

Amid the growing political controversy, National Conference MLA Altaf Kaloo has rejected suggestions of a major internal crisis within the party. Speaking to the media in Anantnag after being inducted into the cabinet, Kaloo dismissed concerns about resentment among party leaders and maintained that the National Conference remained united.

He acknowledged that minor disagreements and grievances could arise within a political organisation but said such differences should not be interpreted as signs that anyone had been sidelined or removed from the party. Kaloo insisted that the National Conference was strong and united, pushing back against the BJP's claims of widespread dissatisfaction.

November 3 could be crucial for NC

The political developments within the National Conference could take another turn on November 3, when Srinagar MP Syed Aga Ruhullah is expected to make a crucial decision regarding his political future. There is speculation that Ruhullah could resign from the National Conference, his parliamentary seat or both. Political observers believe that his possible exit could have wider implications for the party and potentially deepen the existing divisions. The BJP has also suggested that Ruhullah's possible departure could encourage other dissatisfied leaders to follow suit. It has reiterated its claim that at least 16 leaders are considering leaving the party.

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