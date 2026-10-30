Terror financing module busted in Jammu and Kashmir, 10 associates of terrorists arrested

Jammu:

In a significant breakthrough against the terror ecosystem, the Shopian Police have busted an alleged 'terror financing' module in Jammu and Kashmir that was being operated from within a jail. In connection with this case, 10 individuals linked to a suspected network that funded terrorist activities have been arrested. According to a police statement, this module was uncovered during an investigation into suspicious online financial transactions conducted via various digital payment platforms. It is suspected that the individuals involved have links to terrorists and their associates currently held in various prisons.

A case has been registered at the Shopian police station under the relevant sections of the law. According to the police, preliminary investigations indicate that the accused were collecting money from the general public. This money was then being funneled through established financial networks to support the activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its affiliate organization, The Resistance Front (TRF). These funds were being used to provide financial and logistical support to terrorist operatives. This included the purchase of smartphones to facilitate their activities, said police.

The further investigation is underway to identify other members of this suspected network and to trace the financial transactions. Additionally, efforts are being made to determine who else might be involved.

J-K Police's big strike on drug-terror nexus; 4,000 arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has emerged as one of the country's leading forces in the fight against narcotics and terror-linked networks. Over the past six months, the force has taken extensive action against drug traffickers, active terrorists and absconding militants while also targeting the financial infrastructure supporting such networks. Using stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the police have seized several immovable properties registered in the names of people involved in drug trafficking as well as active or absconding terrorists. These properties have been declared as assets acquired through terrorism-related activities.

J-K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said the police have registered 3,257 cases as part of the broader campaign against terrorism and drugs. More than 2,500 of these cases have already been disposed of, while over 4,000 people have been arrested. The force has also secured 170 convictions in these cases, according to the figures shared by the police.

Prabhat said Jammu and Kashmir currently ranks first in the country in terms of property seizures linked to drug trafficking and terrorism. According to the detailed figures, 288 properties worth more than Rs 178 crore have been seized, along with cash exceeding Rs 80 lakh. In another figure cited by the DGP, the total value of 288 seized properties was put at more than Rs 138 crore.

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