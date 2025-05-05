Pahalgam attack: SHO of Pahalgam police station among other 5 inspectors transferred in Anantnag Pahalgam terro attack aftermath: Officer Reyaz Ahmed has been transferred to Anantnag, while Inspector Peer Gulzar Ahmed has been appointed as the new SHO of Pahalgam, according to the official order.

Srinagar:

In a significant development, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Pahalgam Police Station among other 5 inspectors in Jammu and Kashmir was transferred on Monday. The move comes days after a group of Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 people, mostly security personnel, in an attack in Pahalgam.

Officer Reyaz Ahmed has been transferred to Anantnag, while Inspector Peer Gulzar Ahmed has been appointed as the new SHO of Pahalgam, according to the official order.

Check the official order of transfer:

In one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's recent history, unidentified terrorists opened fire at point-blank range on tourists in Pahalgam’s Barisan Valley on April 22, killing 26 people on the spot.

Amid a massive manhunt, even as the security forces have identified the terrorists, including both local and Pakistani nationals, but they remain at large even many days after the attack. After the deadly attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a massive anti-terror operation across the region, arresting numerous individuals suspected of being terrorists or terror sympathisers.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry asked several states to conduct mock drills on May 7 for effective civil defence, government sources said.

They said the measures to be undertaken include operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, students,etc on the civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack.

The sources said measures also include the provision of crash blackout measures, provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and updation of the evacuation plan and its rehearsal.

A 30-minute rehearsal for blackout was conducted in the entire Ferozpur Cantonment area on Sunday amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The rehearsal was conducted on the guidelines of the Cantonment Board/Station Commander.

"The blackout was from 9 pm to 9:30 pm. As per the orders of the senior officers, lights were fully switched off. If any vehicle was found with its light turned on, it was turned off...Police are fully alert. Deployment has been made at all intersections," said Gurjant Singh, SHO, Ferozepur Cantt Police Station.