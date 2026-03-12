Srinagar court issues non-bailable warrant against former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Srinagar:

A day after an alleged assassination attempt on him, a court in Srinagar on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah after rejecting an exemption application filed on his behalf in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) 'scam' case investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The order was passed by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, Tabassum, during the hearing scheduled for framing of charges in the case.

The case will now be taken up again on March 30, 2026, for further proceedings. During the hearing, Abdullah did not appear before the court.

The magistrate also rejected Abdullah's plea seeking an exemption from appearance before the court. The court also rejected an exemption application of another accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, and ordered a non-bailable warrant against him too. "In case any of the accused fails to appear before the court, appropriate orders shall follow," the court added.

Assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah

On Wednesday, Abdullah narrowly avoided a gun attack during a wedding event in Greater Kailash's Royal Park area. According to police, the incident occurred shortly after 10:30 pm when a man fired a shot at Abdullah during a celebration attended by him and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

Security personnel quickly overpowered the shooter, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, and took him into custody. In the initial investigation, it was found that the shot was fired by the accused under the influence of alcohol.

A CCTV video of the incident is going viral across social media platforms. In the footage, Abdullah can be seen leaving the venue accompanied by Choudhary and several others. The accused follows them and approaches Abdullah before firing a shot. Security guards quickly subdue the attacker.

The attack on Farooq Abdullah, a Z+ category protectee, has triggered serious concerns regarding the security apparatus in the sensitive Union Territory. Under standard protocol for such high-profile figures, the area should have been sanitised and strict access control enforced.

