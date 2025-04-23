Pashto-speaking terrorists assisted by two local recruits in Pahalgam attack: Sources As per the top sources, the two local terrorists, involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, are from Bijbhera and Tral. NIA is taking statements and the forensic team are taking samples from the bullet shells.

Srinagar:

In the Pahalgam terror attack, three to four terrorists were involved and they continuously fired for at least 20 minutes from AK47, top sources said. Sharing further details of the terrorists, sources, said, of the total 4, two were Pakistani and two were local recruits. In the unprecedented attack, militants opened fire at tourists in Baisaran, an off-road meadow in Pahalgam. 26 tourists are killed in the attack. Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday, laid wreaths on the bodies of the deceased.

As per the top sources, the two local terrorists, Adil and Asif, are from Bijbhera and Tral. One or two terrorists were also wearing body cam and recorded everything. NIA is taking statements and the forensic team are taking samples from the bullet shells.

First picture of terrorist

Security forces in Kashmir received a picture of a pathani suit-clad man holding weapon. As per the reports, this picture is from where the assault took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Officials confirmed that the attack targeted a group of tourists who were visiting the serene Baisaran valley for a trekking expedition.

Terrorist attack in Kashmir

The terrorists opened fire at tourists who were roaming around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, touted as 'Mini Switzerland' for its serene beauty.