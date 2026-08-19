'We are Gen Z' has become new 'jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai': Omar Abdullah on tourist's viral video

Jammu:

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday (August 19) reacted to a viral video showing a female tourist arguing with security personnel at the Minimarg checkpoint in Kargil, Ladakh, and repeatedly saying, 'We are Gen Z.' Reacting to the video, Abdullah said the phrase 'We are Gen Z' appeared to be increasingly used as a form of entitlement, adding that such usage could undermine the goodwill associated with the younger generation.

The old video, which has surfaced online, shows the tourist confronting security personnel after her group was reportedly stopped for several hours at the checkpoint. The woman was reportedly stopped near the Minimarg check post in Dras after local police restricted movement on the Minimarg-Zoji La-Sonamarg road. The restrictions led to her group being held at the checkpoint for several hours.

New 'jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai'

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "This 'we are Gen Z' has become the new 'jaantay nahin ho mera baap kaun hai' (You don't know who my father is). The quickest way to erode any Gen Z goodwill is to start using it as a threat at the slightest perceived affront."

'We won't tolerate this nonsense'

The viral video, which was recorded in July, shows the woman aggressively confronting personnel as a crowd gathered at the checkpoint.

"We are Gen Z. We won't tolerate this nonsense," she said in the video and then turned towards the other tourists and asked, "Aap log chaloge ki nahi chaloge (Will you all leave or not)?"

As the tourists responded, she asked them to get into their vehicles. "Toh chalo, baitho gaadi mein. Paanch ghante ho gaye hain. Nikalo sabki gaadi aur chalo (Then come on, get into your cars. It has been five hours. Let's leave),” she said.

Several tourists were seen cheering her on during the commotion.

"Hum log paise deke ghoomne aate hain, yeh sab tolerate karne nahi aate. Kashmiriyo ke saath toh karte hi hain, ab baahar ke tourist ke saath bhi karne lage hain. (We come here after paying to travel, not to tolerate all this. They do this with Kashmiris and have now started behaving like this with other tourists also.)," she said.

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