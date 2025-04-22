Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistani terrorist groups did recce of tourist places before strike, say sources At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high ranking official said without getting into details.

New Delhi:

In a latest development in the Pahalgam terror attack, it has come to light that Pakistani terrorist organisations had conducted a recce of several tourist destinations in Kashmir, particularly targeting hotels, during the first week of April, said sources on Tuesday.

Some of the sites surveyed included hotels in Pahalgam, raising red flags for security agencies. Investigators suspect that the Pakistani terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the planning of this attack. However, as news of the terror attack targeting tourists in Kashmir spread, The Resistance Front (TRF), shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

As per the sources, the reconnaissance mission is believed to have been carried out between April 1 and 7. Sources from central agencies indicate that more than three terrorists may have been involved in executing the assault.

26 dead and several injured

Terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam town in Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, leaving 26 people dead, most of them tourists. This marks the deadliest terror attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing. The 26 dead included two foreigners and two locals, a high-ranking official said without getting into details. Terrorists reportedly fired over 50 rounds at the group. The number of casualties could rise.

The seriousness of the situation is evident as Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha have departed for Srinagar from Delhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to Amit Shah over the phone to take stock of the incident.

Soon after the attack was reported, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a high-level meeting in Delhi with top officials from the Army and intelligence agencies to assess the situation and review the security measures. Following the meeting, Amit Shah left for Kashmir to personally oversee developments.

How did the attack happen?

Around 2:30 pm, two to three terrorists arrived at Baisaran in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and began checking the identity cards of the tourists. Shortly after, they opened indiscriminate fire. Among those present was an Army officer visiting the site with his family; he reportedly acted swiftly to protect others and took cover during the chaos. The attackers specifically asked people their names before shooting at them.

Army, CRPF and local police rushed to Baisaran, much sought after by filmmakers in the 1980s, after initial news came in of gunshots being heard, officials said. A massive anti-terrorist operation has been launched to hunt down the assailants and security forces have fanned out in all directions, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration set up 24X7 emergency control rooms in Anantnag and Srinagar.