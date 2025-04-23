Authorities have released the names of all the victims who lost their lives in the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. The confirmation comes a day after the brutal incident claimed 26 lives. Postmortem examinations for all victims were conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Srinagar. Hospital staff and officials worked through the night to ensure the process was completed with dignity and care, as per officials. Today, the bodies will be transported to the victims' respective native places, they added.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Names of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

(Inputs from Manish Prasad)