Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi lands in Delhi, search operations underway in Jammu and Kashmir

  Live Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi lands in Delhi, search operations underway in Jammu and Kashmir

Pahalgam terror attack: Terrorists targeted a group of people, including women and elderly individuals, in a brazen attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district. Residents in the valley turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the incident.

Pahalgam terror attack Live Updates.
Pahalgam terror attack Live Updates. Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

In a horrifying act of violence that has sent shockwaves across the nation, 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed in a brutal terrorist assault in the serene meadows of Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Several others were injured in the ambush that shattered the calm of one of Kashmir's most picturesque destinations, often referred to as the "mini-Switzerland" of India. The ghastly attack occurred in the remote high-altitude region of the Anantnag district -- a spot only reachable by trekking or horseback. The terrain made immediate rescue operations a logistical nightmare but helicopters were scrambled for aerial evacuation, while brave local residents stepped up with ponies to carry the injured down the steep trails. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for India on Tuesday night after cutting short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the deadly incident.

Follow the LIVE blog for more updates.

Live updates :Pahalgam terror attack

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:22 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Israel condemns Pahalgam terror attack, PM Netanyahu expresses solidarity with India

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned over the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam on Tuesday. He extended Israel's support for India in its fight against terrorism. "My dear friend @narendramodi, I am deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims & their families. Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism (sic)," Israel's Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

     

  • 7:20 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Rahul Gandhi speaks to Amit Shah, receives update on Pahalgam incident

    Congress MP and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that he had spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Congress leader also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J-K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Karra regarding the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. "Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation. The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support," Gandhi posted on X.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Pune couple injured in Pahalgam terror attack, Maharashtra CM assures full support

    Among those injured in the attack are Santosh Jagdale and his wife -- residents of Pune. The couple sustained bullet injuries during the horrific assault that claimed several lives and left many others wounded. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the information via social media, confirming the couple's identity and current condition. Taking immediate action, CM Fadnavis personally spoke to the family members of Santosh Jagdale over the phone and assured them of full support from the state government. "The safety and well-being of every citizen of Maharashtra is our utmost priority," the Chief Minister said, adding that all necessary medical aid and assistance will be provided to the injured couple.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Pahalgam terror attack: Names of victims released, bodies to be sent home today

    Authorities have released the names of all the victims who lost their lives in the devastating terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran Valley. The confirmation comes a day after the brutal incident claimed 26 lives. Postmortem examinations for all victims were conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Srinagar. Hospital staff and officials worked through the night to ensure the process was completed with dignity and care, as per officials. Today, the bodies will be transported to the victims' respective native places, they added. 

    India Tv - Pahalgam terror attack.
    (Image Source : INDIA TV)Names of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

    (Inputs from Manish Prasad)

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi lands in Delhi after cutting short his Saudi visit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Delhi after abruptly cutting short his official visit to Saudi Arabia, following the tragic terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam that left 26 dead and several injured. The decision to return early underscores the gravity of the situation in Kashmir, where security forces are engaged in combing operations in the aftermath of the brutal assault on tourists in the picturesque region.

  • 6:48 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Putin, Meloni among global leaders to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were also among world leaders who condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, expressing solidarity with India. Putin extended condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment. Italian Prime Minister Meloni said she was "deeply saddened" by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed solidarity with the affected families, the injured, the government, and the entire Indian people.

     

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump calls PM Modi, strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack

    US President Donald Trump strongly condemned the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. "President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

     

     

  • 6:44 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Air India, IndiGo to operate additional flights from Srinagar today

    Air India and IndiGo will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai today. An IndiGo official said it will operate two additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday (April 23). Air India will operate a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 11.30 am and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 12 noon.

  • 6:42 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Pahalgam terror attack: JKNC appeal people to make Kashmir bandh a 'complete success'

    Several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have extended their support to the call for a Kashmir Bandh (shutdown) on Wednesday to condemn the attack and show solidarity with the victims' families. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) has appealed to the people to make the Bandh a "complete success" and join in condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. "On the instruction of the Party President, JKNC joins the collective call for a bandh in strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. We appeal to the people of J&K to ensure the hartal called by religious and social leaders is a complete success," JKNC wrote on X. 

     

     

  • 6:40 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2025
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Pahalgam terror attack: PM Modi to reach India shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for India on Tuesday night after cutting short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. He is expected to reach New Delhi shortly. The Prime Minister was originally scheduled to return to New Delhi on Wednesday night.

     

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Pahalgam Terror Attack Pahalgam Attack Terrorist Attack Terrorist Attacks In India. Jammu And Kashmir Security Forces Rescue Operation Search Operation Indian Armed Forces Narendra Modi Omar Abduallah Amit Shah Death Toll Live Updates Latest Update
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\