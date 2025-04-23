In a horrifying act of violence that has sent shockwaves across the nation, 26 people—mostly tourists—were killed in a brutal terrorist assault in the serene meadows of Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Several others were injured in the ambush that shattered the calm of one of Kashmir's most picturesque destinations, often referred to as the "mini-Switzerland" of India. The ghastly attack occurred in the remote high-altitude region of the Anantnag district -- a spot only reachable by trekking or horseback. The terrain made immediate rescue operations a logistical nightmare but helicopters were scrambled for aerial evacuation, while brave local residents stepped up with ponies to carry the injured down the steep trails. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for India on Tuesday night after cutting short his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia in the wake of the deadly incident.
