Army foils infiltration bid near LoC in Baramulla’s Uri after Pahalgam terror attack The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in the Uri Nala area of Baramulla district, North Kashmir. Around 2–3 terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory through the Sarjeevan area but were intercepted by alert troops, triggering a firefight.

New Delhi:

A fresh infiltration attempt was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, the Indian Army said, amid heightened alert across northern states following Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

In an official statement, the Army said that two-three terrorists attempted to infiltrate through the general area of Sarjeevan near Uri Nala in North Kashmir on the morning of April 23. “The alert troops on the Line of Control challenged and intercepted the infiltrating group, resulting in a firefight,” the Army said.

The operation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

This fresh infiltration bid comes a day after a brutal terrorist assault in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam left 26 people, including Indian and foreign tourists, dead. The high-altitude ambush — the deadliest in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama in 2019 — has triggered a massive security response across the country.

Cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Amritsar remain on high alert, with security agencies intensifying surveillance and border checks. The central leadership has also swung into action: Union Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Srinagar on Tuesday evening to review the Valley’s security posture, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his Saudi Arabia visit to return to New Delhi.

Tuesday’s Pahalgam attack was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The group targeted tourists in the remote Baisaran Valley, a location accessible only by trek or horseback, complicating rescue operations.

The fresh infiltration attempt in Baramulla suggests a continued effort by terror groups to escalate violence in the region.