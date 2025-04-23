Pahalgam terror attack: Father-son duo from Bhavnagar, in Kashmir to attend Morari Bapu's event, killed A father and son from Bhavnagar, Gujarat were among 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The victims, Yatish Parmar and his son Smit, had travelled with a group to attend spiritual leader Morari Bapu’s discourse and were sightseeing in Pahalgam at the time of attack.

A father-son duo from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district were among the 26 victims killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. According to sources, around 20 people from Bhavnagar had travelled to Kashmir to attend spiritual leader Morari Bapu’s Ram Katha event. On the day of the attack, the group had gone sightseeing in Pahalgam when terrorists opened fire.

Among those killed were Yatish Parmar and his teenage son Smit Parmar, residents of Gali Number 7 in Kaliyabid’s Nandanvan Society. The father-son duo had boarded a train from Surendranagar to Jammu Tawi on April 16 along with Yatish’s wife Kajal to attend Morari Bapu’s spiritual discourse. Tragically, only Kajal survived the attack, while both Yatish and Smit lost their lives in the ambush, leaving the family and local community in mourning.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists near the meadows of Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, killing 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals. Eyewitness accounts and reports suggest that the assailants singled out victims based on their names, religious symbols, and clothing before shooting them at point-blank range.

This has been described as the deadliest civilian-targeted terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The killings have triggered nationwide outrage, heightened security alerts across major cities, and raised questions over both security lapses and ideological motivations behind the attack.