Kulgam attack CCTV footage shows how security forces foiled terrorists' plans within seconds | WATCH

CCTV footage of the Kulgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir has emerged, showing how quickly security forces responded after the assault. The footage reportedly captures personnel cordoning off the area immediately after the attack and rushing towards the spot to assist injured security personnel.

The swift response appears to have prevented the attackers from advancing further and carrying out their plan. According to the information shared by officials, the security forces' immediate action forced the terrorists to abandon their intentions and flee from the spot. The prompt intervention also helped prevent a potentially bigger loss of life and property.

CCTV footage captures security forces' quick action

The CCTV footage shows security personnel reacting within moments of the attack. As the situation unfolded, personnel moved to secure the surrounding area, cordoning it off to prevent the attackers from advancing further. Security personnel were also seen moving towards the spot to help their injured colleagues. Their quick response and coordination were crucial in containing the situation, according to the information shared about the incident.

The footage highlights the speed with which the security forces acted after the attack. Their response reportedly disrupted the attackers' plans and forced them to retreat before they could cause further damage.

Security forces had received intelligence inputs before attack

Hours before the incident, security forces had reportedly received intelligence inputs about suspicious activities in the area. However, the exact target of the suspected attack was not known at the time. Investigators have confirmed that the attack was pre-planned and carried out on a large scale, with the intention of causing significant casualties and damage to property.

A senior official praised the preparedness and prompt response of the police and security forces, saying that personnel had been deployed on the basis of intelligence inputs. "Police and security forces had been deployed based on intelligence inputs. The alertness, preparedness and immediate response of the security forces at the spot completely foiled the terrorists' plans. Because of this effective action, the attackers could not cause the damage they intended. As a result, they were forced to flee without achieving their objective," the official said.

Dozens reportedly detained for questioning

Following the incident, reports suggest that dozens of people have been detained for questioning as part of the investigation. Their previous records are reportedly being examined to establish possible links with anti-India elements or terrorist organisations. The investigation is continuing, and further details about the suspected links and the people detained are awaited.

Security personnel praised for their response

The swift action by security personnel has drawn appreciation, particularly for the speed with which they responded while putting their own lives at risk. Their immediate efforts to secure the area and assist injured colleagues are being seen as key factors in preventing the attackers from carrying out their alleged plan.

The CCTV footage has brought attention to the importance of preparedness, intelligence-based deployment and coordination during security operations. The investigation into the attack and the alleged network behind it remains underway.

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