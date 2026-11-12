Jensen Huang resigns as Nvidia CEO after two affair allegations, including link to 'Chinese spy'

Jensen Huang has resigned as chief executive of Nvidia following revelations about two alleged extramarital relationships that triggered a major leadership crisis at the artificial intelligence chipmaker. His departure, announced on Thursday, November 12, brings an end to his 33-year tenure at the company he co-founded in 1993.

The resignation came days after Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, following reports of a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Beijing. A separate report also alleged that he had a relationship with a senior Nvidia executive. The controversy prompted the company's board to launch an independent investigation and consider his future at the company.

Why did Jensen Huang resign from Nvidia?

Nvidia's board announced that Huang had resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board, with immediate effect. The announcement followed a board meeting held amid growing scrutiny of the allegations surrounding his personal relationships and concerns about a possible foreign intelligence operation.

Huang's first reported relationship involved Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data centre company that is also an Nvidia customer. The two are not related, despite sharing the same surname.

According to reports citing US intelligence assessments, Alice Huang was suspected of having connections to China's Ministry of State Security. US officials reportedly believed she had been involved in an effort to gather information and influence the Nvidia chief's position on the sale of advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese companies.

The allegations raised concerns about whether Huang could have been targeted as part of a foreign intelligence operation, given Nvidia's importance to the global semiconductor industry and the restrictions on advanced chip exports to China.

Huang subsequently acknowledged having an affair in a message to Nvidia employees. He apologised to his family and colleagues, writing: "I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

He also took responsibility for his actions, saying that he had let down his family and damaged the life they had built together. In the same message, he said he hoped to earn back their trust over time.

Huang did not identify the woman in his message. However, the admission came shortly after reports linked him to Alice Huang.

Second affair allegation intensified pressure on Huang

The controversy grew further after a separate report alleged that Huang had another extramarital relationship, this time with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice-president of healthcare.

The report, citing five people familiar with the matter, said Powell had been in a relationship with Huang. She had worked at Nvidia for more than 18 years and was among the executives reporting to him.

The report also referred to an incident at a hotel during an Nvidia conference in San Jose in March, where the two were allegedly seen displaying affection. Nvidia did not comment on the allegation, while Huang did not publicly address the second report.

The fresh claim added to the pressure on the company's board, which was already examining the possible national security implications of Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang. The board's consideration of his position marked a sharp change from its earlier expression of confidence in the CEO and his leadership team.

Nvidia launched an independent investigation

On November 8, Nvidia announced that its board had initiated an independent investigation following reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The inquiry was to be overseen by a committee of independent directors, with assistance from external legal advisers.

The company said it had "no reason to believe" that national security or Nvidia's trade secrets had been compromised, but added that the investigation would examine all available information. Huang supported the inquiry and said he would co-operate fully.

The allegations also attracted attention in Washington. US President Donald Trump said the FBI was looking into the claims involving the Chinese businesswoman. Trump publicly backed Huang, describing him as an "honourable guy".

China rejected the espionage allegations, describing them as "groundless accusation, slander, and a smear". The claims about Alice Huang's alleged intelligence links have not been independently established.

The investigation also brought renewed attention to Nvidia's business dealings with China, the export of advanced AI chips and the possibility that sensitive corporate information could have been exposed. Megaspeed, meanwhile, said it was committed to working constructively and transparently with the US government.

Who has replaced Jensen Huang at Nvidia?

Nvidia Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim chief executive following Huang's resignation. She will continue to hold the finance portfolio while leading the company until a permanent successor is named.

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 and has served as its Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Before joining the chipmaker, she held senior finance positions at major technology companies, including Cisco and Microsoft.

Nvidia's board has begun the search for a permanent CEO and will consider both internal and external candidates. Harvey C. Jones, a longtime board member and former Synopsys executive chairman, has also been appointed as the company's first-ever chairman.

In its announcement, the board thanked Huang for his contributions, describing them as "profound". It also said it expected the company's operations, customer commitments and product roadmap to continue without interruption under Kress and the existing leadership team.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. What began as a company focused on graphics processors grew into one of the world's most influential technology businesses, with its chips powering the global artificial intelligence boom.

His exit marks a significant change for the company, which has been closely identified with its co-founder for more than three decades. Nvidia is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on November 17, making the leadership transition an important development for investors and the wider technology industry.

ALSO READ:

'He had no idea she was a spy': Trump backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as FBI probes Chinese spy links