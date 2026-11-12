Bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers found in J-K's Kishtwar, service weapons missing

Jammu:

The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan area, officials said. However, the service weapons of the slain personnel were not found, raising suspicions of a possible militant angle, the officials said.

The deceased were identified as abi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45). Both were posted with the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) at Kiyar village in the Dachhan area.

SPOs went missing while travelling from camp to Army post

According to officials, the two SPOs were travelling from the Kiyar camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah when they failed to reach their destination. Their mobile phones were initially reachable but were later switched off, raising concerns about their whereabouts.

Following their disappearance, the police and the Army's Rashtriya Rifles launched a joint search operation to trace them. Security teams have been deployed across the surrounding areas, including difficult mountainous and forest terrain, to establish their whereabouts and determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance, officials said.

They cautioned against linking the incident to militant activity at this stage, saying it would be premature to draw conclusions until more facts emerge.

The incident has brought renewed attention to the security situation in Kishtwar, which has witnessed several terror-related incidents over the past few years.

Kishtwar has remained a focus of security operations to eliminate the remaining militant presence in its remote and forested areas. Successive counter-insurgency operations have resulted in the killing of several active terrorists, significantly weakening their presence in the district. Nevertheless, the difficult terrain and vast forested stretches continue to pose operational challenges for security agencies, the officials said.

Terror-related incidents in Kishtwar

The district has witnessed casualties among both security personnel and terrorists in recent years.

According to available figures, five people --- four terrorists and one Army soldier --- were killed in terror-related incidents in 2026. In 2025, four people, including three terrorists and one Army soldier, lost their lives. In 2024, three security personnel and two civilians were killed.

The latest incident comes against the backdrop of repeated appeals by the district administration and security agencies for greater public cooperation in tackling terrorism and ensuring lasting peace in the region.

On October 4, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma urged residents of the remote areas of Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan to stand united against terrorism and promptly share information about the movement of suspected terrorists with security forces.

"Marwah, Warwan and Dachhan areas have immense tourism potential, but the presence of active militants remains one of the key reasons restricting tourist movement in the region," Sharma had said, stressing that peace and security were essential for promoting tourism and ensuring sustainable development.

(Input: Sham Sunder)

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