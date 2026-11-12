Omar Abdullah writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeks permanent Vande Bharat halt at Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting that the Vande Bharat Express be given a permanent halt at Anantnag Railway Station. In a letter dated November 2, Abdullah said the move would improve rail connectivity and make train travel more convenient for people in South Kashmir.

The Chief Minister pointed out that an experimental halt at Anantnag station had recently received a positive response from people in Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the Railway Minister to make the arrangement permanent, highlighting the station's importance as a major commercial and transport hub in South Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah highlights benefits for South Kashmir

In his letter, Abdullah said the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar was a major step towards improving connectivity and opening up new opportunities for economic growth in the region. He said a permanent halt at Anantnag would benefit a large number of passengers from the town and neighbouring districts.

The Chief Minister also noted that the experimental halt had considerably improved convenience for commuters and was widely welcomed by people. He said making it permanent would improve access to rail services and help promote trade, tourism and economic activity in the region.

Abdullah requested Vaishnaw's personal intervention to ensure that the experimental halt was converted into a permanent one, keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of the people of South Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah had earlier sought Anantnag stoppage

The request followed an earlier push by Omar Abdullah for better rail connectivity in South Kashmir. During a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in June 2026, the Chief Minister had sought a Vande Bharat stoppage at Anantnag, along with more train services during the planned closure of Srinagar airport for runway maintenance. The Railway Ministry subsequently approved an experimental halt at Anantnag in September, with officials asked to monitor passenger response and ticket sales before deciding on its continuation. The latest letter seeks to turn that temporary arrangement into a permanent facility.

(With inputs from PTI)

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