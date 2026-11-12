Nvidia's new interim CEO Colette Kress is among 'America's richest self-made women': Here's how rich she is

Colette Kress has taken over as interim chief executive of Nvidia following the resignation of its co-founder and longtime CEO Jensen Huang on November 12. Huang's departure came amid controversy surrounding reports of two extramarital relationships, including one involving a Chinese businesswoman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Beijing.

Kress, who has served as Nvidia's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer since 2013, will lead the artificial intelligence chipmaker while its board searches for a permanent successor. She will retain her finance portfolio alongside her new responsibilities. Apart from her long career in the technology industry, Kress has also accumulated substantial personal wealth through her Nvidia holdings.

Who is Colette Kress?

Colette Kress is an experienced finance executive who has spent nearly 25 years working in senior financial roles at major technology companies. She joined Nvidia in September 2013 as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer and has held the position since.

During her tenure, she has worked closely with Huang as Nvidia transformed from a graphics processing company into a major force in artificial intelligence and data centre technology. She has also regularly appeared during the company's quarterly earnings announcements, explaining its financial performance and business outlook to investors.

Nvidia's financial growth during her tenure has been substantial. When Kress joined the company in 2013, its annual revenue stood at around $4.13 billion. By the 2026 financial year, the figure had climbed to approximately $215.9 billion, reflecting the rapid expansion of its AI chip business.

Her appointment as interim CEO places her at the centre of one of the biggest leadership transitions in the company's history. She is expected to maintain business continuity while the board considers candidates for the permanent position.

Colette Kress' education and early career

Kress holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA from Southern Methodist University in Texas.

She began her professional career at Texas Instruments, where she spent eight years working in various finance positions. Her responsibilities included financial planning and other corporate finance functions, giving her experience in the semiconductor and technology sectors.

In 1997, she joined Microsoft, where she spent 13 years in senior finance roles. One of her key assignments was serving as Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft's Server and Tools division, a position she held from 2006. She was responsible for financial strategy, planning and reporting for the division.

Kress moved to Cisco in 2010, becoming Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of its Business Technology and Operations Finance organisation. She handled financial strategy, planning, reporting and business development across the company's business segments, engineering and operations.

Her experience across Texas Instruments, Microsoft and Cisco preceded her appointment at Nvidia in September 2013.

What is Colette Kress' net worth?

Kress has accumulated considerable wealth through her Nvidia stock holdings. According to Forbes' 2026 list of America's Richest Self-Made Women, her estimated net worth stood at $1.2 billion (approximately Rs 11,285 crore) as of June 3, 2026.

The wealth estimate reflects her financial stake in Nvidia, whose shares have risen sharply amid the global demand for artificial intelligence chips. Forbes listed her as the 32nd richest self-made woman in the United States.

Nvidia's regulatory filings also provide an indication of her holdings. The company's 2026 proxy statement disclosed that Kress beneficially owned 4,443,523 Nvidia shares as of March 23, 2026. This represented less than one per cent of the company's outstanding shares.

Her executive compensation is also substantial. Nvidia's 2026 annual report disclosed total compensation of approximately $14.34 million for Kress during the financial year. This included her salary, stock awards, incentive compensation and other benefits. A significant portion of her compensation is linked to company shares.

What lies ahead for Colette Kress at Nvidia?

Kress takes charge at a particularly important time for Nvidia. The company has become central to the global artificial intelligence industry, with its processors powering data centres and computing systems used to develop and operate AI models.

The leadership change also comes amid questions about the company's future direction following Huang's departure. Nvidia's board will consider both internal and external candidates as part of its search for a permanent CEO.

Alongside Kress' appointment, longtime Nvidia director Harvey C. Jones has been named the company's first-ever Chairman of the Board. Jones joined Nvidia's board in 1993, the year the company was founded.

For Kress, the immediate task will be to maintain the company's business momentum, manage its leadership transition and provide stability to employees, investors and business partners. Her long association with Nvidia and experience managing its finances place her in charge during a crucial phase of the company's growth.

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