Shah Rukh Khan bought Mannat when it was 'beyond' his means; reveals how he manifested his dream house

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic sea-facing mansion, Mannat, is one of Mumbai's most recognised landmarks and a popular attraction among his fans. Recently, the Bollywood superstar opened up about what having a home means to him, describing it as a place to find peace and prepare to face life's challenges.

Speaking at an event in Dubai, where a new waterfront tower named after him was launched, Shah Rukh also recalled how buying his first house with wife Gauri Khan, followed by their iconic Mumbai residence Mannat, was initially "beyond" their financial means.

Shah Rukh Khan bought Mannat when it was 'beyond' his means

Several videos from the event have surfaced online. In one of the clips, while addressing the audience, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that both his first home with Gauri and their current residence, Mannat, were "beyond" their means at the time of purchase.

"The first house Gauri and I bought was beyond our means. The last house that we bought, Mannat, was also beyond our means. But I just want to tell everyone that when you want to buy your dream house, Allah helps you; the Almighty helps you," the actor said.

He concluded his speech with a message for those hoping to own their dream home. "Agar aap ghar ke liye mannat karenge, dil se chahenge, toh aapko zindagi mein sabse khubsoorat ghar milega (If you wish for a home with all your heart and truly desire it, you will get the most beautiful home in life)," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan on the importance of having a home

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about how life comes with its share of highs and lows, making it important to have a place where one can return and find peace.

"We can have good or bad days in life; there are sad days and happy days; there are wonderful days, and then there are some very depressing days. But when you finally come knocking, you need to come back to your own home," he said.

Explaining further, the actor added that home gives people the space to recharge and figure things out before stepping out again. "You regenerate there, you refigure things out and go back to face the harsh world again. So I am a big believer in the house," he said.

Shah Rukh Khan's King to release in December 2026

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film King is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026, a day before Christmas. The film is set to arrive a week after two major releases, Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, which are scheduled to hit theatres on December 17 and December 18, respectively.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Suhana Khan in key roles.

Also Read:

Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of fans at Mannat on birthday, spreads his arms as crowd chants his name