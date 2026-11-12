Who is Mohammad Lateef Bhat? LeT terrorist suspected in Kulgam attack on CRPF personnel

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after two terrorists armed with AK-47 rifles opened fire on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday. The attack took place in the Akhran area near Mir Bazar, where CRPF personnel were deployed at a security post. One of the injured jawans is reportedly in critical condition.

The terrorists fled towards a nearby forest following the attack. Security forces subsequently cordoned off the area and launched an extensive search operation to track down the attackers. Investigators suspect the possible involvement of wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Lateef Bhat, although his role has not been officially confirmed.

CCTV footage captures moments of Kulgam terror attack

CCTV footage of the attack shows CRPF personnel sitting on a footpath outside closed shops in the Mir Bazar area when gunfire suddenly erupted at around 2:06 pm. Bullets can be seen striking the ground close to a jawan, sending dust into the air. The personnel immediately moved to take cover before one of them returned with his weapon and advanced while firing back.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Terror attack puts LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat's name under scanner

The footage also captures the sound of gunshots, security personnel alerting one another and the confusion that followed the sudden assault. An injured jawan can reportedly be heard shouting from outside the camera's view, "We have been shot, come quickly." Around 25 to 30 rounds of firing can be heard in the video. The quick response by the security personnel reportedly prevented the attackers from advancing further.

Three CRPF personnel injured, one critical

Three CRPF personnel sustained bullet injuries in the attack. Constable Santosh Chandru, a resident of West Bengal, suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and spine. His condition is reported to be critical.

The other two injured personnel have been identified as:

Constable Rakesh Das from Assam

Head Constable Somveer Singh from Madhya Pradesh.

Rakesh Das sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while Somveer Singh was shot in the arm. Both are reportedly in stable condition.

Who is Mohammad Lateef Bhat, the LeT terrorist suspected in the attack?

Security sources suspect that Mohammad Lateef Bhat, a wanted local terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, may have been involved in planning or carrying out the attack. Bhat is believed to be active in south Kashmir. According to sources, the method used in Wednesday's attack resembles previous incidents in which his name has surfaced.

(Image Source : REPORTER'S INPUT) LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat.

Investigators are also examining whether the assault was carried out on Bhat's instructions. Before allegedly becoming an active terrorist, Bhat was reportedly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba's overground network in south Kashmir for nearly five years. He came under the scrutiny of security agencies following the killing of a Jammu and Kashmir Police assistant sub-inspector at Lal Chowk in Anantnag during the Amarnath Yatra. Sources also suspect that a Pakistani terrorist may have accompanied Bhat during the attack. However, the identities of the attackers have not been officially established.

No terrorist organisation had claimed responsibility for the assault at the time of the report.

Security forces launch search operation in Kulgam

Following the attack, security forces tightened security across the surrounding areas. Barricades were installed at several locations, while armoured vehicles were deployed as part of the operation. Personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) are conducting searches to locate the terrorists. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from nearby shops to reconstruct the attackers' movements and identify possible escape routes.

Security agencies intensify action against terror networks

Security agencies have intensified operations against suspected terrorist networks in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months. According to security sources, dozens of suspected overground workers have been arrested, several suspected sleeper-cell modules have been uncovered, and at least eight terrorist hideouts have been destroyed. Large quantities of weapons, ammunition and other materials have also reportedly been recovered during these operations.

Sources believe that growing pressure on terrorist handlers operating from across the border and their local networks may be prompting militants to carry out attacks to demonstrate their presence. Investigators are examining whether Wednesday's assault was linked to any such instructions.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid said that terrorists were frustrated by the improving security situation in the region and could be attempting to carry out a major attack. Meanwhile, the search for those responsible for the Kulgam attack continues.

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