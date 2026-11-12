New terror outfit claims Kulgam attack on CRPF, threatens RSS and 'Hindutva regime'

Jammu:

A new outfit, Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat Kashmir, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The name of Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat Kashmir has come to the fore for the first time in connection with a terrorist activity in the Kashmir Valley.

Motorcycle-borne terrorists opened fire at a Central Reserve Police Force checkpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, injuring three CRPF personnel, one of them critically. The attack took place around 2.15 pm near Mir Bazar.

Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat Kashmir claims responsibility

In a statement issued on November 11, the group claimed responsibility for the attack, describing the CRPF personnel as "Indian-occupation personnel".

In a statement, the group said, "Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat Kashmir claims responsibility for the attack on Indian-occupation personnel of the CRPF in Kulgam district of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. The veil of "artificial peace" imposed by the occupying Hindutva regime and its apparatus is once again about to be torn apart by the operations of the Mujahideen.

We, the Pasdaran-e-Hurriyat, warn of a new wave of devastating attacks on the Hindutva regime and the RSS in the days to come. This blessed Jihad will continue until their domination comes to an end."

The statement was issued by the group's spokesperson, Mohammad Omar Azzam.

Kulgam attack CCTV footage shows security forces' swift response

CCTV footage of the Kulgam terror attack has emerged, showing how quickly security forces responded after the assault. The footage reportedly captures personnel cordoning off the area immediately after the attack and rushing towards the spot to assist injured security personnel.

The swift response appears to have prevented the attackers from advancing further and carrying out their plan. According to the information shared by officials, the security forces' immediate action forced the terrorists to abandon their intentions and flee from the spot. The prompt intervention also helped prevent a potentially bigger loss of life and property.

The CCTV footage shows security personnel reacting within moments of the attack. As the situation unfolded, personnel moved to secure the surrounding area, cordoning it off to prevent the attackers from advancing further. Security personnel were also seen moving towards the spot to help their injured colleagues. Their quick response and coordination were crucial in containing the situation, according to the information shared about the incident.

The footage highlights the speed with which the security forces acted after the attack. Their response reportedly disrupted the attackers' plans and forced them to retreat before they could cause further damage.

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