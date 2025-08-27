Jammu's Tawi bridge collapses amid heavy rains | Watch chilling footage here The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts of Jammu on Wednesday, predicting heavy rains in the region. The relentless rains in Jammu have also caused flash floods in many parts of Jammu, leaving thousands stranded.

Jammu:

Amid the heavy rainfall in the region, a section of the Tawi River bridge in Jammu collapsed on Tuesday, leaving several vehicles trapped. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which a portion of the bridge caved in, trapping an SUV and leaving several other vehicles stranded.

This was the Fourth Bridge constructed over the Tawi River in Jammu. Take a look at the video here:

Heavy rains lash Jammu, orange alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts of Jammu on Wednesday, predicting heavy rains in the region. The relentless rains in Jammu have also caused flash floods in many parts of Jammu, leaving thousands stranded.

On Tuesday, 32 people also lost their lives after a landslide struck the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine route near Adhkuwari. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has set up a helpline desk, advising people "to replan their yatra to the shrine once the weather improves."

The heavy rains have also led to the washing away of many residential buildings in the region. Looking at the situation, the Northern Railways has cancelled 22 trains in Jammu. Out of these 22 trains, nine are from Katra. The water levels in several rivers have also increased in the Jammu region. In Kathua district's Lakhanpur village, over 12 paramilitary personnel are also trapped, but efforts are underway to rescue them.

"It has been raining incessantly here for the last 36 hours...Due to this, the water level has risen in all the rivers, and they are flowing at the danger mark. As a precautionary measure, I spoke with the School Education Director yesterday and he issued an order to close schools...Our field staff are on the ground and alerting people," Kathua DC Rajesh Sharma told news agency ANI.