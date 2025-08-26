Jammu rain fury: Night movement of people restricted in region amid flood threat | Check timings Authorities in Jammu have enforced night-time restrictions on public movement due to heavy rainfall and weather alerts. Telecom services collapsed in large parts of the union territory, leading to millions being cut off from communication and escalating problems.

Jammu:

Authorities in Jammu have imposed night-time restrictions on the movement of people in view of continuous heavy rainfall and weather alerts. The step has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents, according to an official order issued on Tuesday. District Magistrate Jammu Rakesh Minhas invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to issue the directive.

"In view of the incessant rains, weather alerts and prevailing circumstances, it has become necessary to restrict movement during the night hours to prevent any untoward incidents," Minhas said.

Timing of restrictions

As per the directive, the restrictions on public movement will remain in effect from 8 pm on Tuesday until 8 am on Wednesday. People will not be allowed to move during these hours unless they have valid reasons or prior permission from the competent authority, the order said. The order also clarified that those engaged in essential services will be exempted from the restrictions to ensure that emergency and critical operations are not disrupted.

Railways provide food to stranded passengers

Meanwhile, the Railways reached out to stranded passengers at several railway stations and took measures to provide food and lodging facilities in the prevailing bad weather conditions in the Jammu region. Heavy rains lashing the Jammu region have disrupted rail traffic as Northern Railways cancelled 18 trains, both incoming and outgoing, from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu railway stations on Tuesday, officials said. A langar was also organised by railway staff and civil society for stranded passengers at Katra railway station, they added.

Landslide kills 11 people in Jammu

It is to be noted here that at least 11 people were killed, including seven pilgrims struck by a landslide on the Vaishno Devi route. Relentless heavy rain led to havoc not just in Jammu, which saw flashfloods, landslides and the pilgrimage to the Vaishno Devi shrine being suspended, but also in Kashmir Valley. Infrastructure was severely damaged with bridges collapsing and mobile towers and electricity poles breaking like virtual twigs. Telecom services collapsed in large parts of the union territory, leading to millions being cut off from communication and escalating problems, officials said. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended and dozens of hill roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flashfloods, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ