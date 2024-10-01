Jammu and Kashmir: Valmiki community, disenfranchised for decades, votes for first time in assembly elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Valmiki community electors vote for first time in Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

The Valmiki community, which was long denied the right to vote, exercised their franchise for the first time in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Tuesday and termed it a "historic moment". Originally brought to J-K in 1957 from Punjab's Gurdaspur district for sanitation work by the state government, they were not considered citizens of the state, despite residing for decades.

The happiness and satisfaction after casting votes were visible on their faces. Gharu Bhati, who voted at a polling station in Jammu, said, "I am a first-time voter at the age of 45. In my lifetime. We are thrilled and filled with enthusiasm to participate in J-K's assembly elections for the first time. It is like a big festival for us."

'This is festival for us': Valmiki activist

Notably, Bhati has led efforts for over 15 years to secure citizenship rights for the Valmiki community. He called today's day a festival for the community. "This is a festival for the entire Valmiki community. We have voters as old as 80 and as young as 18. Two generations before us were denied this right, but justice prevailed when Article 370 was abrogated, granting us citizenship of J-K."

"For decades, our community, brought here for sanitation work, was denied basic rights, including the right to vote and citizenship of J-K. It is a historic moment for the entire Valmiki community," he added.

All possible after Article 370 abrogation

It is worth mentioning that Valmikis along with West Pakistan refugees and Gurkha communities comprise around 1.5 lakh people who reside in various parts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, particularly in border areas.

"Two generations of our people have lived without these rights, but justice prevailed with the abrogation of Article 370. We were once a dark spot on Jammu and Kashmir's justice and constitutional framework. Today, as part of the largest democracy in the world, Valmiki Samaaj, West Pakistan refugees, and Gurkha communities have finally gained their constitutional rights after 75 years," Bhati said.

These communities were previously deprived of voting rights, education, job opportunities, and land ownership due to the absence of a state-subject certificate. After Article 370 revocation both West Pakistan refugees and Valmikis can now buy land, apply for jobs, and participate in elections in J-K. The Valmiki community can explore alternative livelihoods as well.

"Today, we are voting. Tomorrow, we will represent our people. This marks the beginning of a new era in our lives. We will bring our issues to the assembly. Imagine, a member of our community, who once only saw scavenging as their fate, can now aspire to be an MLA or even a minister. That's the magnitude of change we're witnessing," Bhati said.

(With PTI Inputs)

