J-K Assembly Election third phase: 40 constituencies going to polls tomorrow amid tight security | Full list

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Amid tight security, the stage is all set for the third and final phase of Assembly elections on Tuesday. All preparations have been made and heavy security arrangements have been put in place, especially in the areas close to the Line of Control (LoC). Sensitive areas like Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kathua and Udhampur close to the LoC and international border will also witnessing voting amid tight security.

Over 3.9 million electors to exercise franchise

In this phase of elections, over 3.9 million electors are eligible to exercise their franchise across 40 Assembly Constituencies and 415 candidates in the fray. In this regard, the Election Commission has established 5060 polling stations with 240 special polling stations across seven districts.

While 16 assembly constituencies will go to vote in the Kashmir Division, other 24 assembly constituencies will see voter participation in Jammu. More than 20,000 Polling staff will be deployed on duty for the third phase election in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the announcement from the EC, there will be 50 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 43 polling stations manned by specially-abled persons and 40 polling stations manned by youths. Moreover, there will be 45 green polling stations in order to spread messages about environmental concerns and 33 Unique Polling stations.

J-K Assembly polls: List of 40 Assembly Constituencies

Karnah

Trehgam

Kupwara

Lolab

Handwara

Langate

Sopore

Rafiabad

Uri

Baramulla

Gulmarg

Wagoora

Kreeri

Pattan

Sonawari

Bandipora

Gurez (ST)

Udhampur West

Udhampur East

Chenani

Ramnagar (SC)

Bani

Billawar

Basohli

Jasrota

Kathua (SC)

Hiranagar

Ramgarh (SC)

Samba

Vijaypur

Bishnah (SC)

Suchetgarh (SC)

R.S. Pura – Jammu South

Bahu

Jammu East

Nagrota

Jammu West

Jammu North

Marh (SC)

Akhnoor (SC)

Chhamb

Tight security arrangement

Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the other security forces, on Sunday monitored the security arrangements across the Baramulla Assembly Constituency scheduled for polling in the third and last phase of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1.

In the meantime, the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir is all geared up for polls during the third and final phase of Assembly Elections on October 01. The 704 polling parties for 704 polling booths have been dispatched to their respective stations with EVMs and VVPATs, all under strict security measures.