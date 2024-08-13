Jammu and Kashmir Police busts terror module behind recent infiltration, nine arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a terror module operational to assist the terrorists from across the border in infiltration. The police arrested nine over-ground workers of terrorists involved, officials said on Monday. The terror module was busted in Kathua district, where the group operated to aid terrorist movements in the upper reaches of Doda, Udhampur, and Kathua districts along the India-Pakistan border.

Arrested include kingpin

The arrested ground workers of terrorists include kingpin Mohammad Lateef alias Haji Lateef, and Akhter Ali, Saddam, Kushal, Noorani, Maqbool, Liaquat, Kasim Din, Khadim hailing from Ambe Naal, Bhadu, Juthana, Soffain, and Kattal villages in the Billwara belt of Kathua district. The J&K Police described the arrest as a significant breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorism and dismantle terrorist networks. The spokesperson said, "The kingpin of the module, Lateef, was in active communication with terrorist handlers across the border and played a crucial role in receiving foreign terrorists who illegally entered India via the Samba-Kathua sector,"

He further said, "The module besides providing initial shelter, food and other minor logistics was also responsible for guiding them to the upper reaches of the mountains and jungles of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda districts around Kailash mountain which is at the centre of tri-junction of these three districts." The arrested members of the module confirmed to the police that three terrorists killed in the Gandoh encounter took assistance from them. Notably, three Pakistani terrorists, responsible for attacks on security forces, were neutralised on June 26 in the Gandoh area of Doda district.

The J&K Police said that with the help of leads provided by central agencies and its own investigation, "the module, apparently the main one, behind the recent infiltration that has resulted in increased terrorist activities and terrorist movements in upper reaches of Doda, Udhampur and Kathua has come to be exposed."

Over 50 residents under investigation

A police spokesperson said that over 50 residents are currently under investigation for their connections with these terrorists, and for providing them with shelter, food, or communication assistance. The police said that only a few among them did not report the matter to the police while some even accepted money from the terrorists in return for favours. According to police, those who reported their contact with terrorists to the police promptly are considered innocent while others with prior connections to terrorists and their handlers are being investigated for liability.

