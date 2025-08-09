2 soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J-K as Operation Akhal enters Day 9 According to sources, six army personnel have also been injured during the operation, with two of them said to be in critical condition.

New Delhi:

Two soldiers have succumbed to their injuries in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam. Four troops were injured and are currently undergoing treatment.

Besides, reports suggest three terrorists have also been killed in the gunfight with security forces. However, official confirmation has only been made regarding the recovery of one terrorist's body so far.

Indian Army shares details of op

The Indian army has shared an X post to divulge the details of operation, confirming that two personnel had lost their lives.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. #IndianArmy expresses deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues," the post read.

Operation Akhal

Security forces launched Operation Akhal, a major counter-terrorism initiative aimed at neutralising terrorist elements operating in the region, on August 1. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a massive cordon and search operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force.

Following an initial exchange of bullets between the two sides last Friday, the operation was paused overnight. However, security forces began it again by deploying additional troops to the area, officials reported. When hostilities resumed, two terrorists were killed in the ensuing encounter.

It is described as one of the longest ongoing operations in the history of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 13 troops have so far been injured during the anti-terror drive.

The forces are facing several challenges as the area is covered with thick foliage, caves and boulders, which serve as major hideouts for the terrorists. Additionally, heavy rainfall in the region is creating further obstacles.

