Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, two terrorists reportedly trapped

New Delhi:

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in the Akhal forest area of Devsar locality in Jammu and Kashmir's south Kulgam district on Friday. As per preliminary reports, two terrorists are believed to be trapped by forces in the area.

The gunfight comes amid Operation Mahadev, a counter terrorist crackdown launched by the Indian paramilitary forces, in which three terrorists, involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, were killed earlier this week.

Kashmir Zone Police said a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and the CRPF are involved in the operation and the gunfight in going on.