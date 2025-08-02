J-K: Terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Kulgam as Indian forces intensify counter-terror operations Security forces reported that Friday’s search operation in the Akhal forest area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district escalated into an encounter after terrorists hiding there opened fire on them. The operation is now ongoing for a second consecutive day on Saturday.

Srinagar:

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Indian security forces killed one terrorist during an ongoing encounter in the Akhal forest area of Devsar locality on Friday, officials confirmed. The joint operation, involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), the Indian Army, and the CRPF, was launched following specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence in the forested region. The cordon and search operation, initiated on Friday evening, escalated into a gunfight after the hiding militants opened fire on the security forces. As of the latest update, the encounter remains active with more terrorists believed to be trapped in the area.

Gunfight erupts following cordon and search operation

The security forces initiated a cordon and search operation targeting the suspected terrorists hiding in the dense forests of Akhal. However, the operation quickly escalated into a gunfight when the militants opened fire on the forces. Indian personnel retaliated promptly, killing one terrorist. Preliminary reports suggest two more militants remain trapped in the area as the operation continues into its second day.

Operation Mahadev: Crackdown on terror networks

This encounter is part of the larger Operation Mahadev, a counterterrorism campaign launched by Indian paramilitary forces in the region. Earlier this week, security forces eliminated three terrorists responsible for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Parliament, confirmed that the slain militants were senior members of the Pakistan-based banned group Lashkar-e-Taiba. He identified one of them, Suleiman, as the mastermind behind the Pahalgam attack.

Recent spike in Counter-terror operations

Indian security agencies have intensified their efforts across Jammu and Kashmir. Just days before the Kulgam encounter, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, killing two terrorists attempting to cross into Indian territory near the Kalsian-Gulpur area.

Casualty update: Landmine explosion claims soldier's life

In a separate incident earlier this month, Indian Army Agniveer Lalit Kumar lost his life on July 25 due to a landmine explosion while patrolling the Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC. Though July’s overall violence remains below the spring peak, it shows a rise compared to June, which recorded only two militant deaths without any civilian or security personnel casualties.

Government's resolve to secure region

These recent encounters and operations highlight the Indian government’s firm resolve to dismantle terrorist networks and restore peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces continue their joint operation in Kulgam, working to neutralize all militants hiding in the region and prevent any further attacks.

As the operation proceeds, authorities have assured that all necessary steps will be taken to safeguard civilians and maintain stability in the troubled region.

