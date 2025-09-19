Indian Railways starts train service between Katra and Banihal stations from today, check route, schedule The Indian Railways said the train will depart from Banihal at 11 am and arrive at Katra at 1.30 pm and will stop at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkot, Sangaldan, Sumber and Khari stations along the route.

Katra (J&K):

The Northern Railways on Friday said it will start another train service between Katra and Banihal stations for 15 days from September 19 as an alternative to make sure safe and efficient travel for the public following the disruption of traffic due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

On September 8, the Northern Railways had started a special local train service between Katra and Sangaldan to facilitate stranded passengers in the wake of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district.

New train from Katra to Banihal: Check full schedule

"This train will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Banihal for 15 days from September 19 to September 30," Senior Divisional Operations Manager Uchit Singha said.

The decision to operate this special train was taken under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar and with the support of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal and Senior Divisional Operations Manager Arish Bansal.

"The train will depart from Banihal at 11 am and arrive at Katra at 1.30 pm. It will stop at Reasi, Bakkal, Dugga, Sawalkot, Sangaldan, Sumber and Khari stations along the route," he said.

Similarly, the train will run between Katra and Banihal, departing from Katra at 1.45 pm and arriving at Banihal at 4.10 pm. Both trains will have stoppages at the same stations, he added.

Speaking on the operation of these special trains, Senior Divisional Operations Manager Arish Bansal said, "The safety and convenience of passengers is our top priority in the division. With road services suspended in the Banihal and Katra areas, this special train will provide an important alternative to ensure safe and efficient travel for the public."

New trains started due to road traffic disruptions in Jammu division

This step has been taken in the wake of road traffic disruptions in Jammu division of the Northern Railway due to heavy rains and waterlogging.

"The division had previously operated a special train for passengers between Katra and Sangaldan. However, due to damage caused by heavy rains, road traffic has currently been disrupted," he said. Following the demand of local residents and the state administration, the special train service has been approved.

