Indian Railways: New online ticket booking rules to take effect from October 1| Check details From October 1, 2025, only Aadhaar-verified users will be allowed to book general train tickets online during the first 15 minutes of the booking window to curb fraud and ensure fair access.

New Delhi:

The Railway Board is set to implement new rules from October 1, 2025, that will require passengers to have Aadhaar-verified IRCTC accounts to book general reservation tickets during the first 15 minutes after the booking window opens for any train. This rule, currently applicable only to Tatkal bookings, will now extend to general reservations as well, aiming to curb fraudulent bookings and ensure fair access for genuine travellers.

How the new rule will work

For example, if a passenger wants to book a ticket on the Shiv Ganga Express from New Delhi to Varanasi for November 15, the booking window will open at 12:20 AM on September 16. Between 12:20 AM and 12:35 AM, only users with Aadhaar-verified IRCTC accounts will be able to book tickets for this train. Those without Aadhaar authentication will not be able to make any bookings during this critical 15-minute period when demand is typically very high.

Impact during festival and wedding seasons

During major festivals like Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Holi, as well as wedding seasons, there is a surge in demand for train tickets, especially right when the booking window opens 60 days before the journey date. This leads to intense competition among travellers trying to secure tickets through general booking, similar to the rush seen during Tatkal booking. The new Aadhaar-based rule is expected to make the booking process more transparent and reduce fraudulent bookings during these peak times.

Aadhaar authentication already mandatory for tatkal booking

This is not the first time Aadhaar authentication has been linked with train ticket bookings. In July 2025, the Indian Railways made it mandatory for passengers to have Aadhaar-verified IRCTC accounts to book Tatkal tickets online. Users without Aadhaar verification were barred from booking Tatkal tickets through the IRCTC website and mobile app.

What passengers need to do

Passengers are advised to link their Aadhaar numbers with their IRCTC accounts well before October 1 to avoid inconvenience. The general reservation booking window runs daily from 12:20 AM to 11:45 PM, with booking opening 60 days before the travel date. The new rule will apply specifically to the crucial first 15 minutes of the booking window when ticket demand is highest.

With these changes, the Railways aim to ensure a more secure and fair ticketing process for millions of passengers across India.