Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar:

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday during an anti-terror operation, officials said.

The exchange of fire began after security personnel launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. Security forces have cordoned off multiple locations, including Chanapora, Saidpora, Saidapora Bala, Amshipora and adjoining areas, and launched intensive searches.

The operation was initiated earlier in the day based on specific inputs regarding suspicious movement in the district. As the search operation progressed, terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, triggering an encounter.

Additional security forces have been deployed to the area, and the operation is currently underway. Officials have not yet disclosed the number of terrorists believed to be trapped or reported any casualties.

Further details are awaited as the operation continues.