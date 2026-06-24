'200 Kg silver bricks, no receipt': Sindhi community raises questions over Ram temple donation

New Delhi:

The controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in donations made to the Ayodhya Ram Temple has intensified, with a prominent businessman claiming that 200 silver bricks donated for the temple have not been accounted for. Dr Raju V Manwani, Chairman and Managing Director of Castles Group of Companies, said that on behalf of the Sindhi community, 200 silver bricks weighing one kilogram each were handed over to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai in Ayodhya on January 26, 2021.

According to Manwani, no receipt was issued at the time of the donation. He said trust officials had informed donors that a decision on how and where the silver would be used would be taken later.

Donor seeks clarity on use of silver

Manwani said concerns grew after recent reports regarding alleged discrepancies in temple donations surfaced in the media.

"We never questioned where the silver would be used, but recent developments have raised concerns. We want to know whether the silver was used for the temple and, if so, how," he said. He added that if donations intended for the temple were diverted elsewhere, it could affect the confidence of future donors.

At the time of the donation, the silver was valued at around Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. According to Manwani, its current value has risen significantly and is now estimated at Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore.

Call for accountability

Manwani stressed that donors have a right to seek information about contributions made for religious and public causes. He welcomed the ongoing probe into the matter and said that if any wrongdoing is established, those responsible should face appropriate action.

"The people who contributed have every right to ask where their donations went. If any misuse of trust or authority has taken place, those responsible should be held accountable," he said.

Jeweller raises separate concerns

In a separate development, a Lucknow-based jeweller has also raised questions about silver items donated to the Ram Temple.

Anurag Rastogi, North India head of the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), claimed that he has no information regarding the current status of silver items, including a three-kilogram silver lamp, donated to the temple.

He further said that silver articles weighing around 39.26 kilograms, donated by the association before the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in August 2020, have also not been traced. The latest claims have added to the growing debate over transparency and accountability in the management of donations made for the Ram Temple project.

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