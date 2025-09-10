World Suicide Prevention Day 2025: Healthy coping mechanisms for young adults battling stress, anxiety Stress and anxiety are becoming increasingly common among young adults, which forces them to take extreme steps. While these feelings are natural, learning healthy coping strategies can help in managing them. Here are some healthy coping mechanisms for young adults battling stress and anxiety.

New Delhi:

World Suicide Prevention Day is observed every year on September 10. The day aims to raise awareness about suicide, reduce stigma, and have conversations about mental health. Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death among teenagers and young adults. Therefore, it is important to have open conversations about mental health.

Stress and anxiety are becoming increasingly common among young adults, which forces them to take extreme steps. While these feelings are natural, learning healthy coping strategies can help in managing them. Here are some healthy coping mechanisms for young adults battling stress and anxiety.

Healthy coping mechanisms to manage stress and anxiety

Practice Mindfulness and Meditation

Mindfulness can help people stay present and reduce overthinking. Simple breathing exercises or guided meditation can help calm the nervous system and improve emotional balance.

Stay Physically Active

Exercise causes your body to release endorphins, which are the body’s natural mood boosters. Activities like yoga, walking or dancing can lower stress hormones and improve mental health.

Maintain a Balanced Sleep Routine

Lack of sleep can worsen anxiety and make you irritable. Having a consistent sleep schedule and limiting screen time before bed helps you get better rest and reduces mental fatigue.

Journaling

Writing down thoughts and feelings can help you process your emotions, reduce mental clutter and give you clarity. Journaling is a simple yet powerful tool to improve mental health.

Build a Support System

Talking to friends, family, or mentors can give you comfort and perspective. When you share your struggles, it can reduce your feelings of isolation and remind young adults that they are not alone.

Limit Social Media

Constant comparison and consumption of negative content can increase anxiety. Setting boundaries on screen time and following positive accounts can create a healthier digital space.

Seek Professional Help

Counsellors, therapists, or mental health professionals can give you the space to talk and help you. Reaching out for help is a sign of strength and not weakness.

ALSO READ: Suicide Prevention Month: Simple daily habits that can improve mental health, reduce feelings of hopelessness