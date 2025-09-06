Suicide Prevention Month: Simple daily habits that can improve mental health, reduce feelings of hopelessness Building routines that nurture both body and mind can help reduce feelings of hopelessness and improve your emotional resilience. Read on to know some simple daily habits that can improve mental health and reduce feelings of hopelessness.

New Delhi:

Suicide Prevention Month is observed every year in September, wherein people raise awareness, break social stigma, and provide support to those who may be struggling. Suicide is a complex issue which is usually linked to mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety and trauma. With awareness, it is also important to take steps that help to improve your mental health.

Performing certain daily rituals every day can help improve your mental health. Building routines that nurture both body and mind can help reduce feelings of hopelessness and improve your emotional resilience. Read on to know some simple daily habits that can improve mental health and reduce feelings of hopelessness.

Prioritise Quality Sleep

Lack of sleep can disrupt your mood-regulating hormones and intensify your negative thoughts. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep by setting a regular bedtime, avoiding screens before bed and creating a nighttime routine.

Move Your Body

Exercise helps to release endorphins, which are the brain’s natural mood boosters. Even a 20-minute walk, light yoga, or stretching can reduce stress and help improve your mood.

Mood-Boosting Foods

Your nutrition directly affects your mental health. Include protein, whole grains, and omega-3-rich foods like nuts, seeds and fish in your diet. A balanced diet helps stabilise energy and supports the functioning of the neurotransmitter.

Limit Screen Time and Doomscrolling

When you’re constantly exposed to negative news or social comparison on social media, it can lead to despair. Set healthy limits, unfollow any triggering accounts and replace your screen time with activities like reading or journaling.

Build Connections

When you stay isolated, it can make you feel hopeless. Reaching out to a friend, chatting with a neighbour or joining a community group can give emotional support and assurance that you’re not alone.

Practice Mindfulness

Mindfulness doesn’t have to be long meditation sessions. Just pause to breathe deeply, notice your surroundings or eat a meal without any distraction can keep you in the present moment and ease anxious thoughts.

